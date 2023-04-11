Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 2 of 3 century-old lost vessels

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) along with Marine Sonic Technology, has announced the discovery of two vessels that sank in Lake Superior.

According to a press release from the GLHS, on Nov. 18, 1914, the Steamship C.F. Curtis was towing the lumber-loaded, schooner barges Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson from Baraga, Michigan to Tonawanda, New York. The three ships soon found themselves battling through high winds, snow squalls and punishing waves. Sadly, the Curtis, Marvin, and Peterson were never seen again. Twenty eight lives were lost that day.

In 2021 GLSHS located nine lost vessels including the C.F. Curtis. The discovery was a highlight for the team that summer. However finding the C.F. Curtis was only a piece of the puzzle.

One year later in the summer of 2022, the crew in the shipwreck society’s research vessel, David Boyd, came across another shipwreck within a few miles of the Curtis. After putting the organization’s ROV on the wreck it soon became apparent that the Marvin had been located.

Finding the Curtis and the Marvin are significant historic discoveries in American history as they were all part of the Hines Lumber industry, one of the biggest lumber companies of the era. On that fateful day in November, the company lost almost one quarter of their fleet in the storm.

Discovering the Selden E. Marvin is an event that can never be reproduced.

“It was a career highlight to have witnessed the discovery of the Marvin” GLSHS board member and maritime historian, Ric Mixter, said. “As it not only solved a chapter in the nation’s darkest day in lumber history, but also showcased a team of historians who have dedicated their lives towards making sure these stories aren’t forgotten.”

“The combined losses of the C.F. Curtis, Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson have comprised one of the more tragic stories of shipwreck on the Great Lakes and certainly became one of the Lake Superior’s enduring mysteries.” Executive Director, Bruce Lynn, of the GLSHS said. “To locate the Curtis and Marvin in a space of two years has been amazing. Now we just have to find the Peterson!”

The GLSHS is still actively searching for the Peterson.

“It’s one of our goals to find the Peterson,” Director of Marine Operations for the GLSHS, Darryl Ertel said. “It would be great to know where all three wrecks are lying on the bottom of Superior, and finally be able to tell the stories of the Curtis, Marvin and Peterson.”

This moment of maritime history and discovery will be showcased in the video the organization has on their website.

