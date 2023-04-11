The Good Life Barber Lounge expands into Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Good Life Barber Lounge has expanded its services into Ishpeming.

The new barber shop is located at 211 S. Main St.

Not only did the business expand in location, but services as well. Its original shop, located in Marquette, now offers salon services for women too.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to shop owners Manny Hernandez and Heidi Lafleur plus barber apprentice Levi Latulip about expectations for the new shop.

Latulip is set to be the head barber at Ishpeming’s Good Life, but he’s still in the process of training. To gain certification hours, Latulip is offering free haircuts through the end of April.

The Good Life Barber Lounge has opened a second shop in Ishpeming. TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks with the owners about what customers can expect in the new space.

Hernandez says his core principles are quality haircuts, quality service, and quality way of life.

His business has strong community values and he’s looking forward to forming relationships with clients on the west end of Marquette County.

He adds that he just wants to do good in his community while providing really good, tailored haircuts.

You can get a free haircut at The Good Life Barber Lounge in Ishpeming through the end of April.

You can book your appointment with Good Life on Instagram, Facebook, or by calling the shop at (906) 362-2362.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.