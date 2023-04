ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be in Delta County on Wednesday April 12.

It will be located at the Salvation Army in Escanaba. Food distribution is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. eastern time.

To see when Feeding America will be coming to an area near you, their schedule can be found here.

