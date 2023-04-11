Copper Country Sled Hockey inclusive league’s first year was a success

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw (ELK) had the final game of the season Saturday for Copper Country Sled Hockey at Dee Stadium in Houghton.

ELK Director Monica Aho said this sport is a way for people with and without physical disabilities to be able to play hockey together. Aho also said the sport of sled hockey has changed lives.

“There’s never been an opportunity for people with physical disabilities to play hockey with their friends and family,” said Aho. “So, we have had people say that it’s been a surreal experience to actually participate and not just be on the sidelines.”

First-time player and ELK volunteer Jenifer Jennings Shaud says she decided to play because her son asked her to.

“I didn’t think I would like it, but it turns out it’s actually so much fun. Pushing a wheelchair is hard in the winter with the snow, ice and slush,” Shaud. “Getting on the ice out here means so much freedom. One small motion and I can zoom across the entire ice.”

Player Michael Datto said hockey is a big thing in his family and he is excited that he can now play a sport that, years ago, he could only watch.

“My father was on the 1982 state championship team for Houghton High School and then both my brothers were captains for the High School team as well, so I’ve always been a fan in the stands, and now I get the opportunity to play,” said Datto.

MTU Senior and player Anderson Piercey said teaching people how to play sled hockey is what he enjoys the most.

“We had a couple of kids come in last week and that was a lot of fun to see them play for the first time, getting them set up in the sleds and showing them what sled hockey is all about, and just seeing people happy about it,” Piercey.

Both the Houghton community and the players said this game shows the world that hockey is for everyone.

