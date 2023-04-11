City of Ishpeming celebrates sesquicentennial

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Ishpeming received its charter on April 10, 1873.

In honor of its 150th anniversary, the city threw a celebration with the Ishpeming Area Historical Society in the Gossard Building.

Guests were treated to refreshments while exploring the Historical Society’s museum.

The city of Ishpeming’s Mayor, Jason Chapman, says the people of Ishpeming are proud of their city.

“The community here is great in Ishpeming,” said Chapman. “They get behind their city and they get behind their school districts. There’s a lot of pride here in Ishpeming. It’s great to be one small part of our city here.”

This is only the first of several events celebrating the city of Ishpeming’s sesquicentennial.

The next event will be a Business After Hours event at Partridge Creek Farm on Wednesday, April 19 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

