City of Ishpeming celebrates sesquicentennial

City of Ishpeming's sesquicentennial
City of Ishpeming's sesquicentennial(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Ishpeming received its charter on April 10, 1873.

In honor of its 150th anniversary, the city threw a celebration with the Ishpeming Area Historical Society in the Gossard Building.

Guests were treated to refreshments while exploring the Historical Society’s museum.

The city of Ishpeming’s Mayor, Jason Chapman, says the people of Ishpeming are proud of their city.

“The community here is great in Ishpeming,” said Chapman. “They get behind their city and they get behind their school districts. There’s a lot of pride here in Ishpeming. It’s great to be one small part of our city here.”

This is only the first of several events celebrating the city of Ishpeming’s sesquicentennial.

The next event will be a Business After Hours event at Partridge Creek Farm on Wednesday, April 19 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Remie's team took to the red carpet at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Left to...
Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo
(Source: MGN)
Escanaba contractor faces charges for fraud in 2 separate cases
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
A veteran and their family get a free Easter meal at Shenanigans Food Truck in Munising.
Food truck gives free Easter meal to veterans
St. Peter Cathedral was full of attendees for the Easter Sunday Mass.
St. Peter Cathedral celebrates Easter Sunday

Latest News

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launches OpiRescue app
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launches OpiRescue app
Victim advocacy groups look to raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Victim advocacy groups look to raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Sensory friendly event raises money for Project Jade
Sensory friendly event raises money for Project Jade
Pinecrest Medical Care Facility nurses hold picket in Powers
Pinecrest Medical Care Facility nurses hold picket in Powers