Baby Bear event returns for a second year ahead of Festival of the Angry Bear

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baby Bear is back for another round.

When the Festival of the Angry Bear changed to 21 and up, organizers decided to throw a new event for the younger demographic. There will be craft sodas, cookie decorating and face painting. A Baby Bear plastic cup is also available for purchase.

Festival organizers say they wanted to have something that kids could participate in.

“It was incredible last year,” said Amanda Courchaine, Ore Dock Brewing Co. customer engagement lead. “We had such a great turnout. It’s a chance for us to welcome in all the families. It was such a big event last year and we wanted to do it again.”

Baby Bear will take place this Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the upper portion of the Ore Dock Brewing Co. There is no cost to get in, but donations will be accepted for the Children’s Museum if you are willing and able to donate.

