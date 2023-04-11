Aspirus Iron River dubbed first hospital in world to view medical procedure in awake patient

A photo of David Lorenson, RN presenting at the Emerging Technology Session of the Society of...
A photo of David Lorenson, RN presenting at the Emerging Technology Session of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) 2023 annual meeting in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 30.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Iron River Hospital & Clinics has announced they are the first hospital in the world to view a post Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF) valve in an awake patient without an endoscopy procedure.

According to a press release from the hospital, the TIF procedure is a minimally invasive surgery that corrects the root cause of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and helps to prevent future problems with acid reflux.

In July 2022, Aspirus Iron River debuted the latest technology with the introduction of the high-tech NaviCam® Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy System from Plano, Texas. With this system, patients swallow an ingestible capsule containing a pill-sized video camera. The camera wirelessly captures images of the mucosa – the lining of the esophagus and stomach.

A photo of Dr. Medhat Fanous and David Lorenson, RN standing next to the NaviCam® System with...
A photo of Dr. Medhat Fanous and David Lorenson, RN standing next to the NaviCam® System with the first patient the NaviCam® System was used on at Aspirus Iron River.(WLUC)

Using a robotic controller located outside the patient, the physician can magnetically control the capsule’s location and viewing direction, allowing for a complete and accurate examination of the stomach. The procedure requires no sedation, so patients can go back to normal activity following the exam.

“Prior to the NaviCam®, being able to see a previous procedure would have been done by sedating the patient and placing a flexible endoscope across the valve,” said David Lorenson, manager of Surgical Services. “This new breakthrough has never been done and the medical community has never seen the gastroesophageal valve, between the esophagus and stomach, in its natural collapsed status without endoscopy.”

Lorenson enjoyed the great privilege of delivering a podium presentation about this momentous experience at the Emerging Technology Session of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) 2023 annual meeting in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 30.

According to Medhat Fanous, MD, director of the anti-reflux program at Aspirus Iron River Hospital & Clinics, visualizing the surgically reconstructed gastroesophageal valve in awake patients and comparing it to the original valve will help surgeons refine the surgical technique.

Anti-reflux surgery deals with the root cause of reflux by recreating the gastroesophageal valve. Medications may offer symptom control but they do not prevent reflux as they simply provide a chemical solution to a mechanical problem.

Discussion of GERD is particularly relevant in April, which is esophageal cancer awareness month. Persistent reflux should not be ignored as it can lead to esophageal cancer.

“We are thrilled that we can comprehensively diagnose and treat reflux using cutting-edge technology in a rural hospital in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan,” Dr. Fanous said.

“This is a truly history-making moment,” said Rae Kaare, chief administrative officer. “Our patients can have the stomach visualized while awake, without sedation risks, need for a driver or discontinuation of blood thinners”.

For more information on anti-reflux, NaviCam® Stomach System examinations or Aspirus Iron River surgical services, call 906-265-6121 or visit aspirus.org.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Remie's team took to the red carpet at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Left to...
Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo
(Source: MGN)
Escanaba contractor faces charges for fraud in 2 separate cases
Mama Russo's opened in 2001 after their family's Negaunee supermarket was sold to Super One...
Focus Restaurant Concepts announces purchase of Mama Russo’s
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
A Dodge Grand Caravan found early Sunday morning stuck along County Road 407 in northern Luce...
Conservation officers help family stranded in Luce County

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth practice archery at Straight Line Archery with owner...
Straight Line Archery offers inexpensive family fun
Rudy Patrick Massi
UPDATE: Missing Gogebic County man found dead after snowmelt reveals new evidence
Joe and Debi Henrichs
Survivors say something good came out of Niagara home explosion 1 year ago
MSP launches automatic expungement program