Art Drop Shop and Studio commemorates 1-year anniversary

The Art Drop Shop and Studio cut the ceremonial ribbon to commemorate their 1-year anniversary.
The Art Drop Shop and Studio cut the ceremonial ribbon to commemorate their 1-year anniversary.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Art Drop Shop and Studio cut the ceremonial ribbon to commemorate their 1-year anniversary on Tuesday.

The owners say the shop has gone through extensive changes in the past year alone. They say they didn’t do a grand opening, so they’re looking forward to celebrating.

Shop co-owner says they started out with only their personal art supplies, but now, thanks to generous donations, they have far more.

“It’s really cool, we’ve made it a year,” said Joel Siegel, Art Drop Shop and Studio co-owner. “We’ve been here with these doors open for a whole year, which is really exciting. The amount of art supplies we have now versus back then is far, far greater.”

The Art Drop Shop will be hosting a paper crane folding celebration Friday, April 11 from 5 to 10 p.m. at their downtown Marquette location. They can be found on the basement level of the Masonic Building located at 130 W. Washington St.

As always, they’d like to encourage people to stop in if they have any interest in donating, participating in workshops or teaching workshops.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Remie's team took to the red carpet at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Left to...
Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo
(Source: MGN)
Escanaba contractor faces charges for fraud in 2 separate cases
Rudy Patrick Massi
UPDATE: Missing Gogebic County man found dead after snowmelt reveals new evidence
Mama Russo's opened in 2001 after their family's Negaunee supermarket was sold to Super One...
Focus Restaurant Concepts announces purchase of Mama Russo’s
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop

Latest News

City of Ishpeming celebrates sesquicentennial
City of Ishpeming celebrates sesquicentennial
Alger County Board passes two Second Amendment resolutions
Alger County Board passes two Second Amendment resolutions
Marquette City Commission approves $14M in capital improvements for Marquette Area Wastewater...
Marquette City Commission approves $14M in capital improvements for Marquette Area Wastewater Treatment Facility
Summer-like high temperatures in the U.P. before strong system rolls in Saturday.
Warm spring parades on before stormy weekend turn