Art Drop Shop and Studio commemorates 1-year anniversary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Art Drop Shop and Studio cut the ceremonial ribbon to commemorate their 1-year anniversary on Tuesday.

The owners say the shop has gone through extensive changes in the past year alone. They say they didn’t do a grand opening, so they’re looking forward to celebrating.

Shop co-owner says they started out with only their personal art supplies, but now, thanks to generous donations, they have far more.

“It’s really cool, we’ve made it a year,” said Joel Siegel, Art Drop Shop and Studio co-owner. “We’ve been here with these doors open for a whole year, which is really exciting. The amount of art supplies we have now versus back then is far, far greater.”

The Art Drop Shop will be hosting a paper crane folding celebration Friday, April 11 from 5 to 10 p.m. at their downtown Marquette location. They can be found on the basement level of the Masonic Building located at 130 W. Washington St.

As always, they’d like to encourage people to stop in if they have any interest in donating, participating in workshops or teaching workshops.

