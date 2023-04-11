Alger County Board passes two Second Amendment resolutions

The Alger County Board passed two 2nd Amendment resolutions.
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Board passed two Second Amendment resolutions on Monday.

These resolutions would instruct representatives to oppose all Firearm Control Legislation and declare Alger County a Constitutional Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

One resolution passed four to one, and the other passed three to two.

There were mixed responses from the public after the resolutions passed.

“I’m very disappointed that you would even consider allowing any person to run around Munising, Trenary, in the schools, out of the schools, in the churches to carry an AR-15,” commented one Alger County resident who opposed them.

“Most of Alger County residents that carry left or right, and some didn’t they were busy, showed support for those resolutions,” commented another Alger County resident who was in favor of the resolutions. “So, for the two gun control resolutions I thank each and every person that voted in favor of them.”

These are resolutions, which do not have any legal impact on current state or federal laws.

