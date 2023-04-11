AG Dana Nessel speaks on new automatic expungement program during visit to Marquette

The new program will look for for eligible non-violent convictions to be automatically expunged or removed.((AG Office/File Photo)(WNDU))
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police has launched an automatic expungement program.

The new program will search the state’s criminal historical record database system daily. It will look for for eligible non-violent convictions to automatically expunge or remove.

More than one million residents are expected to receive automatic expungements today. Up to four misdemeanors will automatically be expunged seven years after sentencing and up to two felony convictions will automatically be expunged 10 years after sentencing.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the program is in accordance with the clean slate legislation enacted in 2020.

“Why it’s so important is because we know once people get their record expunged, within one year, their income rises 22% and their chances of reoffending go down exponentially,” Nessel said.

There are several other requirements for a conviction to be eligible for automatic expungement, including no pending criminal charges.

Check requirements or eligibility for expungement, visit the expungement assistance website.

