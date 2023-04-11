58-year-old man bitten by shark while surfing, officials say

Authorities said the man suffered injuries to his right leg.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A 58-year-old man is recovering after he was bitten by a shark on Sunday while surfing off the coast of Hawaii.

Emergency medical services responded just before 7 a.m. to Kewalo Basin on Oahu.

KHNL reports the man was bitten on his right leg and was saved by nearby surfers who made a tourniquet to stop him from bleeding out.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the man was likely bitten by an 8-foot tiger shark. They also said reports were made earlier of a shark acting aggressively in the area.

People who witnessed the attack said it was a “scary” reminder of what can happen out in the waters.

“It’s pretty scary but, I mean, it’s part of the ocean,” Christie Ocolasurdo, a resident of Honolulu, said. “I mean sharks, we’re going into their home. Although we don’t really want that to happen, it’s always a possibility but this is really sad that it happened to that man.”

Officials posted signs warning of sharks and urged surfers and swimmers to stay out of the area until Monday.

Authorities also said they will continue to patrol the waters off Kewalo Basin and Ala Moana.

