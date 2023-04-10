World Cube Association holds speed cubing competition

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The World Cube Association is trying to expand the hobby of speed cubing.

Speed cubers of all ages from across the country competed at the Terrace Bay Inn in Gladstone on Saturday.

World Cube Association Delegate Carter Kucala said that speed cubing involves fast puzzle-solving.

“Speed cubing is solving a Rubix Cube as fast as you can,” Kucala said. “We get people that can solve it anywhere from a minute to six seconds.”

About 30 speed cubers and their families showed up for this event. The last speed cubing event in the Upper Peninsula was in 2021.

Kucala said he wants to provide more mainstream attention to speed cubing.

“I’m from Wisconsin, and my personal goal is to expand speed cubing to as many places as I can,” Kucala said. “Up in the U.P. we haven’t had very many competitions, so I wanted to come back and have another one up here.”

Some of these speed cubers have been solving Rubix Cubes for years. 18-year-old Silas Breault of Gladstone is one of these competitors. He said this event was a worthwhile experience.

“I’ve been solving Rubix Cubes for about 7 years,” Breault said. “I started competing in 2019 and so to have a competition in my hometown, it’s really cool and couldn’t pass that up.”

Breault said events like this help expand speed cubing as a hobby and a competitive event.

“The community is definitely growing, I definitely think it will keep doing that,” Breault said. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity for the competitive part of it and also the entertainment, a lot of Youtubers and stuff, it’s really cool.”

Breault placed first in the 6x6 cube competition, second in the 4x4 competition and third in the 3x3 competition.

Kucala said the World Cube Association wants to bring speed cubing competitions back next year and give smaller communities like Gladstone an opportunity to compete.

