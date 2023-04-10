Warm temps springing ‘UP’ this week
U.P. snow pack melting away from temps 20-30 degrees above historical average -- abundant sunshine before weekend storm.
The jet stream ridges north of Upper Michigan into midweek, kicking up a big warmup in the region -- and resulting in significant snowmelt to bring concern for potential flooding -- keep on the lookout for rising water levels along rivers and streams along with ponding of water in low-lying areas.
See National Weather Service’s hydrologic outlook HERE.
The warm stretch is rudely disrupted this weekend by a strong Colorado Low system that brings powerful wind, rain, thunderstorms -- followed by a cooldown and return of the wintry mix and snow Sunday through early next week.
Tonight: Scattered clouds and breezy with southwest winds gusting 20 mph
>Lows: 40s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 50s nearshore Lake Superior ... 60s/70 Inland and South
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm; light southwesterly breezes
>Highs: 70s/80
Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy with light southwesterly breezes
>Highs: 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds late, with rain showers west spreading east overnight; warm and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; transitioning to wintry mix (freezing rain/snow/sleet) west in the evening; windy
>Highs: 40 West ... 50s East
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow west, wintry mix/rain/thunderstorms east then transitioning to full snow showers late; windy
>Highs: 30 West ... 40s East
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers; windy
>Highs: 30
