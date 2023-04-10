Warm temps springing ‘UP’ this week

The jet stream ridges north of Upper Michigan into midweek, kicking up a big warmup in the region -- and resulting in significant snowmelt to bring concern for potential flooding -- keep on the lookout for rising water levels along rivers and streams along with ponding of water in low-lying areas.

See National Weather Service’s hydrologic outlook HERE.

The warm stretch is rudely disrupted this weekend by a strong Colorado Low system that brings powerful wind, rain, thunderstorms -- followed by a cooldown and return of the wintry mix and snow Sunday through early next week.

Tonight: Scattered clouds and breezy with southwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 50s nearshore Lake Superior ... 60s/70 Inland and South

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm; light southwesterly breezes

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy with light southwesterly breezes

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds late, with rain showers west spreading east overnight; warm and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; transitioning to wintry mix (freezing rain/snow/sleet) west in the evening; windy

>Highs: 40 West ... 50s East

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow west, wintry mix/rain/thunderstorms east then transitioning to full snow showers late; windy

>Highs: 30 West ... 40s East

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers; windy

>Highs: 30

