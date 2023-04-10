Victim advocacy groups look to raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The Caring House in Dickinson County hopes to spread awareness and encourage victims to come forward.

The Caring House hangs teal ribbons across Dickinson and Iron Counties in Michigan, and in Niagara and Florence Wisconsin. The Caring House puts them up annually to spread awareness.

“Putting the teal ribbons out is saying that this community cares about you and please come forward. There are people here to support you,” said Cheryl O’Neil, Caring House executive director.

O’Neil said the Caring House will partner with local law enforcement agencies anytime an assault is reported.

“We will go through monthly and review the case and where it stands,” O’Neil said.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said in 2022, there were six sexual assaults reported in the county.

“One of the biggest difficulties is helping the victims feel comfortable enough to report the sexual assault to us,” said Lt. Adam Chaput, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. “That is why we work closely with the Caring House. They provide the victim services to give them guidance and support. They will also sit in with us for our investigations.”

Chaput has worked with the sheriff’s office for 21 years. He said there is currently one sexual assault case actively being investigated.

O’Neil said sexual assault is still an issue even in rural areas like the U.P.

“We want the young girls and young boys to know that no means no, and to listen to it,” O’Neil said.

The Caring House will partner with businesses and law enforcement to host community events throughout April to continue to spread awareness.

