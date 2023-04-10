Sensory friendly event raises money for Project Jade

Half of the money raised from the event go to Project Jade.
Half of the money raised from the event go to Project Jade.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Landmark Inn hosted a sensory-friendly event tonight.

The inn worked with the Firefly Family Link of Marquette to host the Seat at the Table event.

Half the money raised from the meal goes to Project Jade. Project Jade creates communication boards for schools, hospitals and parks nationwide.

The community Outreach Director for Project Jade Jennifer Bleckiner says it is good to see events like this give everyone a chance to be at the same table.

“There are a lot of new things happening in our community to try and be more sensitive to families that have children with disabilities or special needs,” Bleckiner said. “It is really exciting that we are starting to see more opportunities like this one that the Landmark Inn is putting on today for autism awareness month.”

To learn more about Project Jade or the Firefly Family Link of Marquette visit their websites.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A veteran and their family get a free Easter meal at Shenanigans Food Truck in Munising.
Food truck gives free Easter meal to veterans
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
St. Peter Cathedral was full of attendees for the Easter Sunday Mass.
St. Peter Cathedral celebrates Easter Sunday
Volunteers filled the New Life Church's community center with Easter eggs for kids to find.
New Life Church hosts Bounce House Bash
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Appeal denied for Ironwood man convicted of criminal sexual conduct

Latest News

The four finalists from left to right: Dr. Tony Hawkins, Dr. Ross Peterson-Veatch, Dr. Lawrence...
Bay College announces 4 finalists in search for new president
A Dodge Grand Caravan found early Sunday morning stuck along County Road 407 in northern Luce...
Conservation officers help family stranded in Luce County
Warm temps springing 'UP' this week
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said in 2022, there were six sexual assaults reported in...
Victim advocacy groups look to raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month