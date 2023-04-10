Sensory friendly event raises money for Project Jade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Landmark Inn hosted a sensory-friendly event tonight.

The inn worked with the Firefly Family Link of Marquette to host the Seat at the Table event.

Half the money raised from the meal goes to Project Jade. Project Jade creates communication boards for schools, hospitals and parks nationwide.

The community Outreach Director for Project Jade Jennifer Bleckiner says it is good to see events like this give everyone a chance to be at the same table.

“There are a lot of new things happening in our community to try and be more sensitive to families that have children with disabilities or special needs,” Bleckiner said. “It is really exciting that we are starting to see more opportunities like this one that the Landmark Inn is putting on today for autism awareness month.”

To learn more about Project Jade or the Firefly Family Link of Marquette visit their websites.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.