Proposed changes to dirt road maintenance raise concerns in Michigan counties

Counties use mineral brine to help with dust control on dirt roads.
By Cody Butler
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Counties across Michigan could be forced to change how they maintain gravel roads.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is considering putting more rules in place for mineral brine, which is used to help control dust and melt ice.

Counties are worried these changes could make the roads dangerous.

“When you see a car go down and a cloud of dust flying up, it’s kind of hard for driving,” said Bill Shirey, who lives on a dirt road in Ingham County’s Leroy Township.

He said the Ingham County Road Department is good about making sure his road is in good shape.

“They keep it graded fairly well but as far as the dusting, when it needs it, they’re really prompt about doing it,” said Shirey.

But that could change. EGLE is considering requiring road agencies to apply for a permit to use mineral brine, a mix of water and salt, on roads to control dust and ice. The change would also limit how often roads are treated.

“It is a concern if it’s too dusty for safety reasons,” said Shirey.

Counties across the state use mineral brine to help improve safety on unpaved roads by helping reduce the dust and helping make sure the road stays intact.

“They essentially react to the type of conditions they have going on: traffic volume, weather, the type of soil they’re dealing with,” said Steven Puuri, Michigan County Road Association engineer.

In a statement, EGLE said the goal of the proposed permit is to protect water and other natural resources from brine runoff.

But Puuri said this proposal could cause more harm.

“It creates a very unsafe condition when you put that kind of restriction on a common practice that has worked so effectively to keep people safe,” said Puuri.

Shirey said no matter what ends up happening, he hopes everyone thinks of one thing.

“Safety first. I’ve always been that way,” said Shirey.

EGLE said it’s confident it will reach an agreement with the road agencies. But the County Road Association said it doesn’t have a meeting scheduled to talk about the proposal.

