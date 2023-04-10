Police: ‘Active aggressor’ in Louisville; multiple casualties

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street for a reported active shooting incident the morning of Monday, April 10, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - There is a report of an active shooting incident in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Police confirmed via Twitter: “an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
Volunteers filled the New Life Church's community center with Easter eggs for kids to find.
New Life Church hosts Bounce House Bash
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Appeal denied for Ironwood man convicted of criminal sexual conduct
A veteran and their family get a free Easter meal at Shenanigans Food Truck in Munising.
Food truck gives free Easter meal to veterans
St. Peter Cathedral was full of attendees for the Easter Sunday Mass.
St. Peter Cathedral celebrates Easter Sunday

Latest News

The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott is pushing for a pardon for Daniel Perry.
Texas governor seeks to pardon man convicted of murder
The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas
A Texas judge's abortion ruling ignites a new showdown that could harm Republicans.
White House reacts to abortion pill rulings