Pinecrest Medical Care Facility nurses hold picket in Powers

Powers, Mich. (WLUC) - “Safe staffing now”, “protect Pinecrest nurses” and “quality jobs, quality care” signs could be seen along US-41 in Powers Monday morning.

Nurses from Pinecrest Medical Care Facility gathered in a picket demonstration.

TV6 first told you last week, wage negotiations are ongoing.

Kasse Wellman is a licensed practical nurse, or LPN, at Pinecrest. She attended Monday’s event after getting off a 12-hour shift. Wellman says $22.60 an hour is not enough.

“They’ve doubled our workload that we’re expected to do, we used to have supervisors that would work with us and now we are essentially the supervisors,“ Wellman said. “We’re doing the job of an RN at a very low LPN wage.”

Wellman said nurses at Pinecrest are some of the lowest paid in the area. She adds that LPN’s at surrounding facilities such as Mission Point and Norlite have wages up to $31 an hour.

“We love our job, we want to be here but when you’re driving 30 miles each way it’s expensive to work at Pinecrest,” Wellman said.

TV6 spoke to management Friday, they said wages have gone up 47% post-pandemic.

Mason Wallace is an LPN and the chief union steward at Pinecrest. He said staffing is another big issue.

“We’re only at half capacity, we only have 62 residents, and we can hold more than double that,” Wallace said. “There’s people sitting at local hospitals for many days and several weeks because they can’t get a bed in our facility because we simply don’t have enough nurses on staff to provide nursing care.”

Pinecrest Chief Financial Officer Steve Dubord said while there are staffing issues, patients are being taken care of.

“While it does certainly appear that we have staffing challenges as well as other every other facility, our staff hours per patient day are actually higher now than they were pre-pandemic,” Dubord said.

One public supporter described why she attended the picket.

“My dad has been a resident at the facility for three and a half years now, the last two years have been a real struggle. I wish the facility would at least increase their wages to others in the area,” said Jean Billy.

On March 21 the parties met with the state mediator but reached no agreement. Wellman would like to continue negotiations with management.

“Our contract expires at the end of the year so between now and then, something is going to have to come into play. But we just know that things have to change if we are going to succeed as a facility,” Wellman said.

The next step in the state mediation process is fact finding, which has been requested and is expected to be scheduled in the coming weeks.

