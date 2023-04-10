Pelkie man injured in 1 car rollover crash on Easter Sunday

Houghton County Sheriff Logo
Houghton County Sheriff Logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is injured after a crash this past Sunday.

At 4:30 a.m., deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one car rollover accident on Tapiola Rd. near the Baraga County line in Portage Twp. on Sunday.

The driver, a 29-year-old Pelkie man, was transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Otter Lake Fire and First Responders, Bay Ambulance and Superior Service Towing.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
A veteran and their family get a free Easter meal at Shenanigans Food Truck in Munising.
Food truck gives free Easter meal to veterans
Volunteers filled the New Life Church's community center with Easter eggs for kids to find.
New Life Church hosts Bounce House Bash
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Appeal denied for Ironwood man convicted of criminal sexual conduct
St. Peter Cathedral was full of attendees for the Easter Sunday Mass.
St. Peter Cathedral celebrates Easter Sunday

Latest News

U.P. snow pack melting away from temps 20-30 degrees above historical average -- abundant...
Warm temps springing ‘UP’ this week
Pinecrest picket
Pinecrest Medical Care Facility nurses hold picket in Powers
Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski
Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material
Innovation Week
NMU, Innovate Marquette to host Innovation Week