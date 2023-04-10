Pelkie man injured in 1 car rollover crash on Easter Sunday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is injured after a crash this past Sunday.

At 4:30 a.m., deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one car rollover accident on Tapiola Rd. near the Baraga County line in Portage Twp. on Sunday.

The driver, a 29-year-old Pelkie man, was transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Otter Lake Fire and First Responders, Bay Ambulance and Superior Service Towing.

