NMU, Innovate Marquette to host Innovation Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is teaming up with Innovate Marquette to host Innovation Week.

It’ll be a three-day professional development conference. The event will bring leaders, innovators, and creative minds together to inspire, enlighten, and spark curiosity. There will be innovation quests, interactive workshops, and keynote speakers.

Organizers say the event will have major impacts on the U.P.

“It’s really about people coming to Innovation Week, having a great conversation, and the action that’s going to come after,” said Bill Digneit, SISU: The Innovation Institute at NMU director. “We’re going to see conversations here that lead to impactful things happening throughout the U.P., our state, and the region. We’re pumped to see that happen.”

Innovation Week will be from Monday, May 8 through Wednesday, May 10 at NMU.

Tickets are available here. From Monday until Friday, tickets are $175. Tickets will be $200 starting Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.