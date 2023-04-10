MTU Huskies wrap up spring football training with intrasquad scrimmage

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Following five weeks of practice, Michigan Tech football concludes its spring training on Saturday, April 15 with an intrasquad scrimmage at Kearly Stadium at 1 p.m.

According to a press release from the university, practice is free and open to the public and fans are encouraged to attend and bring lawn chairs due to the possibility of snow in the bleachers.

First-year head coach Dan Mettlach is expecting around 45 football student-athletes to remain in the Houghton area through the summer to continue training with teammates, with another 60-65 players joining at a later point.

Mettlach and his staff have focused on developing strong leadership and accountability within the group so they can pick up where they left off when formal coaching resumes in the fall.

The staff has also placed an emphasis on improving team depth by working with players who need more reps to develop their skill sets.

After playing one of their most challenging schedule of opponents in program history last season, the Huskies finished 4-7 overall, going 2-4 in conference play.

The team kicks off the 2023 regular season at home against Hillsdale College on Sept. 9.

