Morning showers then big spring warm up

A trough moves through the area this morning with some scattered rain showers. Then, the jetstream shifts bringing a prominent ridge for most of the week. This allows an unseasonably warm air mass to move in. Temperatures will be near record-breaking on Wednesday with numbers being 20-30° above the normal for this time of year. This warm stretch will lead to a lot of snowmelt. Be on the lookout for rising water levels along rivers and streams along with ponding of water in low-lying areas. The dry stretch will end this weekend our next disturabance. It’ll bring rain showers on Saturday and then snow by Sunday afternoon. Stay tuned for changes!

Today: Morning scattered showers followed by mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, mid to upper 60s inland

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low 80s interior west, upper 60s along the shorelines

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Clouds increase becoming mostly cloudy with nighttime rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers then evening wintry mix

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Cloudy with a wintry mix during the morning then afternoon wet snow

>Highs: Mid-30s

