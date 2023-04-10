Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launches OpiRescue app

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has launched an app designed to help anyone, including first responders, prevent opioid misuse and reduce opioid overdose deaths.

OpiRescue aims to do this by addressing education, prevention, and tracking of overdose reversals.

MDHHS Substance Use Manager Angie Smith-Butterwick said the app was funded through a supplemental substance use prevention treatment block grant.

QR codes for the app will be on doses of naloxone.

“For individuals who have friends, family members, significant others or those who are using substances themselves, it’s a great tool,” Smith-Butterwick said. “It will walk you through the steps of reversing an overdose, recognizing someone who is experiencing an overdose and what you need to do.”

The OpiRescue app is available statewide in Michigan on both android and iOS platforms.

