Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A long-time Upper Michigan bar recently showed hundreds of businesses from around the country what Marquette’s service industry has to offer.

Remie’s Tavern Owner Russell Modell, Heather Modell, and staff members Sabrina Hoffman and Harlee Davis represented the Marquette bar scene at the 2023 National Bar and Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas March 26-29.

Russell Modell said it was an opportunity to bring the bar’s “89-year legacy, 4 generations of business and 12 years of regional representation” to the “nation’s largest representation of industry excellence.”

Remie’s Tavern on Third Street in Marquette, historically known as Remillard’s Tavern, has been a staple in Marquette under the same name since 1934. However, the building itself has housed a bar since 1871, when it first opened as a tavern and boarding house.

Modell said Remie’s was among more than 600 vendors present at the expo, which featured workshops and VIP club events. He said the team both attended and consulted at the event, networking with “some of the industry’s and television’s greatest known people.”

Among those industry experts was Jon Taffer, entrepreneur and host of the reality television series Bar Rescue. The Remie’s team had the opportunity to meet and get a photo with Taffer at the event.

The Remie's team met Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer at the Bar & Restaraunt Expo. Left to right: Russell Modell, Sabrina Hoffman, Jon Taffman, Heather Modell, Harlee Davis. (Russell Modell)

“We strive to bring recognition not only to our legendary business,” said Modell, “but...to the many great and diverse businesses in this entire city.“

Modell, whose family purchased the bar in 1991, said Remie’s is “rich in history,” and has a legacy of excellence which continues today.

“From prohibition to the pandemic,” he said, “[Remie’s] is still number one in the longest standing legendary representation of this city’s and region’s service industry.”

Part of that legacy, Modell said, is thanks to the city in which it operates and the customers it serves.

“We are only as great as the city and its industry we bring along with us, which we never compromise in excellence across the board,” he said.

Remie’s is open from noon to 2:00 a.m. every day and is located 111 S 3rd St. in Marquette.

