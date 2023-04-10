MARESA explains role in local education, special education millage

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - If you vote in Marquette or Alger counties, a special education millage decision is less than a month away.

Lewis Steele is one of many students with disabilities who attend Gwinn Area Schools. Steele says what he’s learned in his classroom will be helpful for the rest of his life.

“Doing chores, cooking, just taking care of yourself when you move out and stuff like that,” Steele said. “I guess it just taught me how to be a better person, it just taught me how to live life and how to do things.”

Gwinn Middle and High School have five full-time special education teachers and one part-time teacher. Classes range from 17 to 22 students.

Special Education Teacher Traci Steele says the education varies.

“That ranges from a teacher consultant student who is in all general ed classes with some support to students who are fully in the special ed classroom all day long,” Steele said.

The Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) helps provide resources to schools in the two counties.

“Those services include special education services, professional development, career and technical education and mental health for students,” MARESA Technical Assistance Officer for Monitoring & Data Collection Theresa King said.

MARESA proposed a new millage which, if passed, would help fund special education programs.

King says currently, there is a $5 million deficit for special education programs locally, so schools must take money from general funds and other programs to pay for them.

“Special education is not fully funded by state and federal sources so intermediate school districts are tasked with levying a millage on behalf of all of their school districts to cover special education costs for districts,” King said.

While the 20-year millage would increase property tax bills, Steele says taking the pressure off school district’s general funds could help them make further investments in their special education programs.

“We might be able to have more adult support through paraprofessionals or we might be able to get more materials,” Steele said.

An average homeowner of a $200,000 home would pay $150 a year if the millage is approved.

