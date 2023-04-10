Get ready for Cinco De Mayo with Michigan made products

The perfect chips and salsa to begin any party for any occasion!
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cinco de Mayo is around the corner and we have two products to help your celebrations.

Franklin Dohanyos, with From Michigan with Love, showcases the perfect combination of chips and salsa.

To get Zestos you can go on their website or amazon

To try all the flavors of Little Diablo Salsa you can go to their website

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
Volunteers filled the New Life Church's community center with Easter eggs for kids to find.
New Life Church hosts Bounce House Bash
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Appeal denied for Ironwood man convicted of criminal sexual conduct
A veteran and their family get a free Easter meal at Shenanigans Food Truck in Munising.
Food truck gives free Easter meal to veterans
St. Peter Cathedral was full of attendees for the Easter Sunday Mass.
St. Peter Cathedral celebrates Easter Sunday

Latest News

Food truck gives free Easter meal to veterans
Food truck gives free Easter meal to veterans
St. Peter Cathedral celebrates Easter Sunday
St. Peter Cathedral celebrates Easter Sunday
Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly hosts Easter dinner
Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly hosts Easter dinner
45 attendees were at the Elks Lodge.
Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly hosts Easter dinner