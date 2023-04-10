Freshcoast Wellness Co. celebrating one year in business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s premiere IV infusion center is celebrating one year in business!

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Freshcoast Wellness Co. in Marquette to get the inside scoop on vitamin therapy.

But first, stories of the day.

New studies show that spring cleaning is good for your mental health and good exercise can offset poor sleep.

Now, back to vitamin therapy... which can also offset the side effects of poor sleep.

Freshcoast Wellness Co. is owned by PA Julie Kab and Nurse Practioner Lacy Williams.

It offers a number of intravenous vitamin solutions, injectables, and neuromodulators, AKA, anti-wrinkle treatments.

People seek these services to improve energy, focus, and clarity, boost their metabolism, rapid rehydration, athletic recovery, hangover recovery, and more.

Talk to your doctor before making an appointment, but most people age 16+ are suitable for treatment.

Freshcoast Wellness Co. owners Julie Kab and Lacy William talk about the different vitamin-infusion treatment options; Tia Trudgeon gets an IV treatment.

The duration of your appointment depends on a few factors like body weight and vein size.

Tia Trudgeon’s energizer drip took about 15 minutes.

Elizabeth “afraid of needles” Peterson got the B-12 vitamin injection, which she says was simple and fairly painless.

Though Freshcoast Wellness Co.’s services are unique to the Upper Peninsula, IV infusion therapy centers are growing in popularity across the country, and have proved popular among athletes and teachers in the Marquette area.

Freshcoast Wellness Co. serves many athletes and can provide treatments to nearly everyone 16+; Elizabeth Peterson gets a vitamin infusion shot.

You can book your appointment and learn more about the specific treatment options by visiting freshcoastwellness.com.

Williams says the IVs and injectables are suitable for once-a-week use, though you can experience the benefits about 48 hours after one treatment. She adds that many people seek treatment once a month.

To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Fresh Coast Wellness is offering a free injectable with every IV purchase, all customers will be put into a drawing to win more vitamin-infused goodies, plus you can score free Freshcoast swag.

What to know before, during, and after your appointment at Freshcoast Wellness Co. + deals and giveaways to celebrate one year in business.

Freshcoast Wellness Co. is located in the lower level of the Watermarq Suites at 307 St. Front St., suite number 120.

