Focus Restaurant Concepts announces purchase of Mama Russo’s

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In an effort to continue serving the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with fresh and authentic food options, Focus Restaurant Concepts has announced the addition of Mama Russo’s to its family.

Focus operates all four Border Grill locations, as well as Yoop Coop in Marquette.

Chris Conklin, the CEO of Focus Restaurant Concepts says the organization is honored to have the opportunity to continue the tradition of service and quality that John and Jean Korhonen and the entire Russo family have created over the past several decades in the retail and catering business. Conklin emphasizes the intent to maintain all of Mama Russo’s original recipes and looks forward to adding to the existing offerings.

Under the guidance of Certified Executive Chef Nathan Mileski and Area Manager Gavin Rourke, Focus Concepts has established a team of culinary experts with extensive experience in both catering and retail.

Mileski has over 33 years of experience operating restaurants, food and beverage management, event planning, and menu development through fine dining, catering and fast, made-to-order experiences. A graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, he’s worked on Drummond Island and served as director of event and catering operations at Northern Michigan University.

Rourke began his culinary career over 20 years ago, in Minneapolis, attending culinary school and working at an Italian family owned restaurant chain, with 10 locations. Rourke moved to the Upper Peninsula, working in event planning and catering at Northern Michigan University before joining Focus Concepts. Together, with their team, dispersed at locations throughout the U.P., Focus Concepts is looking forward to the future, with plans for new offerings and new opportunities in retail.

Focus Restaurant Concepts was established in 2018 with the purchase of Border Grill, a U.P. original since 1997. Yoop Coop was added to the group in 2021.

