Escanaba contractor faces charges for fraud in 2 separate cases

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba contractor is facing charges for fraud in two separate cases.

Brent Papineau of Escanaba is charged with 1 count of fraudulent use of a building contract fund in each case. He was first arraigned for both cases on Jan. 25 in Delta County District Court, before being bound over to circuit court on Feb. 13.

On March 13, Papineau’s scheduled circuit court arraignment for both cases was waived due to an election to stand mute or enter a not guilty plea.

He is now scheduled to appear for a plea hearing in Delta County Circuit Court on April 24 at 11:30 a.m.

TV6 is requesting copies of the criminal complaints filed against Papineau. We will update this story when more information is available.

