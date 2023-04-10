Escanaba contractor faces charges for fraud in 2 separate cases

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Shannon Konoske and TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba contractor is facing charges for fraud in two separate cases.

Brent Papineau of Escanaba is charged with 1 count of fraudulent use of a building contract fund in each case. He was first arraigned for both cases on Jan. 25 in Delta County District Court, before being bound over to circuit court on Feb. 13.

On March 13, Papineau’s scheduled circuit court arraignment for both cases was waived due to an election to stand mute or enter a not guilty plea.

He is now scheduled to appear for a plea hearing in Delta County Circuit Court on April 24 at 11:30 a.m.

TV6 is requesting copies of the criminal complaints filed against Papineau. We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
A veteran and their family get a free Easter meal at Shenanigans Food Truck in Munising.
Food truck gives free Easter meal to veterans
Volunteers filled the New Life Church's community center with Easter eggs for kids to find.
New Life Church hosts Bounce House Bash
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Appeal denied for Ironwood man convicted of criminal sexual conduct
St. Peter Cathedral was full of attendees for the Easter Sunday Mass.
St. Peter Cathedral celebrates Easter Sunday

Latest News

Mama Russo's opened in 2001 after their family's Negaunee supermarket was sold to Super One...
Focus Restaurant Concepts announces purchase of Mama Russo’s
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launches OpiRescue app
There are a wide-array of Rubix Cubes, speed cubers will practice and compete with all of these.
World Cube Association holds speed cubing competition
The Remie's team took to the red carpet at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Left to...
Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo