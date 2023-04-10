Bay College announces 4 finalists in search for new president

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Board of Trustees has approved four finalists in the national search for the College’s next president to replace Dr. Laura Coleman, who will retire on June 30.

According to a press release from the college, the four finalists will be interviewed and meet the campus community on April 24 through 27. The public is invited to participate.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are:

Dr. Lawrence D. Brandyburg, most recently Interim President of Bishop State Community College in Mobile, AL.

Dr. Tony D. Hawkins, most recently Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, Continuing Education, and Workforce Development at Frederick Community College in Frederick, MD (on sabbatical Spring 2023).

Dr. Nerita Hughes, Interim Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs and Workforce Innovation at North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park, MN and the President/CEO of JG Consulting, LLC.

Dr. Ross Peterson-Veatch, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College, and Professor of Folklore at Southwestern College in Winfield, KS.

The finalists will participate in a full day of interviews, tours, and meetings with the campus community on April 24, 25, 26 and 27. The public is invited to sit in on the interviews with the Board of Trustees in the Besse Theater and ask questions following each interview.

An opportunity to meet the finalists at the west campus will also be available to the public. Anyone who attends will be encouraged to complete an online feedback survey for each candidate.

The schedules for public participation are available at www.baycollege.edu/president.

