Bay College announces 4 finalists in search for new president

The four finalists from left to right: Dr. Tony Hawkins, Dr. Ross Peterson-Veatch, Dr. Lawrence...
The four finalists from left to right: Dr. Tony Hawkins, Dr. Ross Peterson-Veatch, Dr. Lawrence D. Brandyburg and Dr. Nerita Hughes.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Board of Trustees has approved four finalists in the national search for the College’s next president to replace Dr. Laura Coleman, who will retire on June 30.

According to a press release from the college, the four finalists will be interviewed and meet the campus community on April 24 through 27. The public is invited to participate.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are:

  • Dr. Lawrence D. Brandyburg, most recently Interim President of Bishop State Community College in Mobile, AL.
  • Dr. Tony D. Hawkins, most recently Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, Continuing Education, and Workforce Development at Frederick Community College in Frederick, MD (on sabbatical Spring 2023).
  • Dr. Nerita Hughes, Interim Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs and Workforce Innovation at North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park, MN and the President/CEO of JG Consulting, LLC.
  • Dr. Ross Peterson-Veatch, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College, and Professor of Folklore at Southwestern College in Winfield, KS.

The finalists will participate in a full day of interviews, tours, and meetings with the campus community on April 24, 25, 26 and 27. The public is invited to sit in on the interviews with the Board of Trustees in the Besse Theater and ask questions following each interview.

An opportunity to meet the finalists at the west campus will also be available to the public. Anyone who attends will be encouraged to complete an online feedback survey for each candidate.

The schedules for public participation are available at www.baycollege.edu/president.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A veteran and their family get a free Easter meal at Shenanigans Food Truck in Munising.
Food truck gives free Easter meal to veterans
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
St. Peter Cathedral was full of attendees for the Easter Sunday Mass.
St. Peter Cathedral celebrates Easter Sunday
Volunteers filled the New Life Church's community center with Easter eggs for kids to find.
New Life Church hosts Bounce House Bash
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Appeal denied for Ironwood man convicted of criminal sexual conduct

Latest News

Half of the money raised from the event go to Project Jade.
Sensory friendly event raises money for Project Jade
A Dodge Grand Caravan found early Sunday morning stuck along County Road 407 in northern Luce...
Conservation officers help family stranded in Luce County
Warm temps springing 'UP' this week
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said in 2022, there were six sexual assaults reported in...
Victim advocacy groups look to raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month