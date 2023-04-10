AAA: Michigan gas prices jump 10 cents in past week

(Generic)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are up 10 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.62 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month but still 34 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $24 from 2022′s highest price last June.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 9.15 to 9.3 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased substantially by 4.1 million bbl to 222.6 million bbl. Increased demand amid tighter supply has contributed to pushing pump prices higher.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 10 cents to settle at $80.61. Oil prices declined slightly due to market concerns that a recession could occur this year, which could push oil demand and prices down. Earlier last week, crude prices spiked after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, announced it would cut production by 1.6 million bbl starting next month for the remainder of 2023. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 3.7 million bbl to 470 million bbl.

“Michigan drivers are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to last week,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand continues to rise, gas prices will likely follow suit.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.58 per gallon, about 9 cents more than last week’s average but still 42 cents less than this same time last year.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Marquette ($3.70), Jackson ($3.67), Saginaw ($3.67)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.58), Traverse City ($3.62), Ann Arbor ($3.64)

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
Volunteers filled the New Life Church's community center with Easter eggs for kids to find.
New Life Church hosts Bounce House Bash
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Appeal denied for Ironwood man convicted of criminal sexual conduct
A veteran and their family get a free Easter meal at Shenanigans Food Truck in Munising.
Food truck gives free Easter meal to veterans
St. Peter Cathedral was full of attendees for the Easter Sunday Mass.
St. Peter Cathedral celebrates Easter Sunday

Latest News

Get ready for Cinco De Mayo with Michigan Made Products
Get ready for Cinco De Mayo with Michigan made products
Food truck gives free Easter meal to veterans
Food truck gives free Easter meal to veterans
St. Peter Cathedral celebrates Easter Sunday
St. Peter Cathedral celebrates Easter Sunday
Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly hosts Easter dinner
Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly hosts Easter dinner