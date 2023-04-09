St. Peter Cathedral celebrates Easter Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Parishioners of St. Peters Cathedral in Marquette gathered today to celebrate Easter.

For those of Christian and Catholic faith, Easter is a celebration of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead. The church held three masses, one on Saturday at 9 p.m. and two at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The church says Easter is the answer to an important question.

“What is our meaning and purpose in life?” said John Doerfler, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Marquette. “Because of the resurrection of Jesus, we have that hope of everlasting life with him in heaven. And the meaning and purpose of our life on Earth is to follow our Lord Jesus in faith and prepare for that everlasting life.”

Mass began with hymns, prayer and a recounting of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead.

