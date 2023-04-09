Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly hosts Easter dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) is trying to give back to the community.

Sunday, volunteers held a traditional ham Easter dinner for seniors at the Elks Lodge in Marquette.

Volunteer Evelyn Massaro said it’s good to be able to give back to the elderly of the community.

“There’s such a great need out there,” Massaro said. “People just assume everybody has somebody to have dinner with, everybody has families to share holidays with, and that’s not the case, so that’s where Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly fits in.”

There were 45 attendees at the Elks Lodge, but that’s not the only way meals were received. LBFE Program Manager Leslie Bek said they wanted to provide an opportunity to socialize for those who may be alone on the holidays.

“We give folks an option: would they like their meal delivered? Or would they like to come in? Our choice would be to please come in, so we can provide that friendship and collective family-type atmosphere,” Bek said. “But it doesn’t always fit, so that’s why we do the deliveries, 165 today in the greater Marquette area.”

Exalted Ruler for the Elks Lodge Pam Laurich said providing a space for this event is what the Elks Lodge is all about.

“One of our cardinal virtues is charity,” Laurich said. “That is our most valued virtue with the Elks, so anytime we can do something for the community, in particular for people who don’t have the resources available, seniors who are shut in, or seniors who don’t have an opportunity to get out, to offer them a special meal, on a special day is very rewarding.”

The LBFE also had sit-down sites in Houghton, Hancock, Calumet, Baraga and Ontonagon.

