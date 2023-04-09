Hundreds attend Hancock’s first-ever Easter egg hunt

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the city of Hancock hosted its first-ever Easter egg hunt at Quincy Green Park.

The free event was created for children but had activities for the whole family. Hancock Community Development and DDA Coordinator Todd Gast said the hunt was broken up into two age groups.

“We have a separate area for the youngsters four and under and they are going to be assured of getting their eggs and then the rest of the Quincy Green there’s scared eggs everywhere,” said Gast. “So, it’s going to be a super happy hunt.”

Gast said during the egg hunt families and children could get pictures with the Easter Bunny. He also stated that the Hancock community’s generosity made this event possible.

“We’ve got special gold eggs that the local Hancock business had donated,” said Gast. “In the golden eggs are gift cards and little slips of paper that tell the kids what they won,”

Volunteer Melissa Maki said she decided to volunteer to both enjoy the warm weather and socialize with the people.

“Get outside, meet some people in the community, and put in a few minutes of effort because volunteering is important in this community,” said Maki. “It’s good to see everyone comes together and have a nice big event for the city.”

The city of Hancock thanks all egg hunt volunteers and the 20 local business sponsors. The community said they hope this event adds more activities and becomes something that lasts forever.

