Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Tons of seaweed have washed ashore on South Florida's beaches.
By Joe Roetz
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - Officials are forewarning visitors wanting to visit Florida’s beaches this summer that they may find some unwanted items on the shore.

Every breaking wave washes up a bit of seaweed, causing a problem for people fishing like Enzo Carlos.

“It gets tangled really easily because mostly at night you can’t really see stuff,” he said.

Mile after mile of seaweed is expected to land on South Florida beaches this summer.

Beachgoers seem to be divided on this deep sea issue, with some not caring and others not wanting to come near it.

Regardless of how anyone feels, it’s something that will have to be dealt with this year.

From the beaches in Haulover to Hollywood to Ft. Lauderdale, the Sargassum bloom is so big, it’s even visible from space.

Dr. Brian LaPointe, a researcher at Florida Atlantic University, said the seaweed bloom is 13 million tons and twice the size of the United States.

“It doubled in size in January, from December,” he said.

Scientists say they aren’t really sure what causes the seaweed. They have been studying it since 2011 and are still learning a lot.

As for beach visitors, the seaweed isn’t expected to turn many away and the beaches are still most likely going to be filled.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Appeal denied for Ironwood man convicted of criminal sexual conduct
Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski
Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Health officials provide update on blastomycosis outbreak among Billerud Mill workers, cite additional probable cases
Volunteers filled the New Life Church's community center with Easter eggs for kids to find.
New Life Church hosts Bounce House Bash
Families from all around Marquette gathered at the Presque Isle bandshell to take part in an...
Presque Isle Easter egg hunt gathers community

Latest News

Hundreds attend Hancock’s first-ever Easter egg hunt
Hundreds attend Hancock’s first-ever Easter egg hunt
Art Drop Shop and Studio celebrates 1 year anniversary
Art Drop Shop and Studio celebrates 1 year anniversary
NMU BEAR Center moves to new location
NMU BEAR Center moves to new location
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches