Food truck gives free Easter meal to veterans

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising food truck spent this Easter giving back to veterans.

Shenanigans Food Truck in Munising handed out free meals to veterans outside Tractor Supply Co. It gave out sloppy joes, pulled pork, French Fries and a piece of cake.

Owner Bill Dimmer says the event had a simple goal.

“To give back you don’t see many food trucks doing this for the community,” Dimmer said. “I know a lot of families may not have a dinner to go to or lunch, hoping for the best turnout today.”

Dimmer says the Munising community donated food and money to help support the free meals.

“Munising is so supportive in these events the day that I put the post out I was overwhelmed with responses and people wanting to help, it is just so appreciated it makes you want to do these kinds of events,” Dimmer said.

The food truck opened last October. One of the Owners Heidi Brown says although the business is new, it is happy to help.

“It just happened to be we just recently got this food trailer so hopefully we get to do more events like this so we can show them how much we appreciate them,” Brown said.

Brown says she hopes other food trucks in the U.P. take the inspiration and help in their own communities.

“For me, it is just something that I have always wanted to do is help people, anybody and I feel like everybody should come together more often and so this stuff and show everybody how much we appreciate them,” Brown said.

Both hope to do more events giving back to veterans later in the season.

To learn more about where the food truck is visit its website or call (906) 286-0952.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.