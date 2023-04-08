Westwood Mall hosts first ever Easter craft show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Vendors of all kinds, and the Easter Bunny, were at the Westwood Mall Saturday.

The Westwood Mall in Marquette hosted the first-ever Easter Craft Show, which featured more than 60 vendors. Items included everything from baked goods to bead jewelry.

Event coordinator, Addie Carrier, said these events also allow vendors to meet each other, as well as their customers.

“It brings a lot of communities together, and a lot of different vendors get to meet one another, said Carrier. “That’s the best part about it is, we all get to come together and make stuff for people to enjoy.”

This is the second craft show in the Westwood Mall this year. Carrier said she hopes to have more craft shows this summer.

