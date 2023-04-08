Presque Isle Easter egg hunt gathers community

Families from all around Marquette gathered at the Presque Isle bandshell to take part in an...
Families from all around Marquette gathered at the Presque Isle bandshell to take part in an Easter egg hunt.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families from around Marquette gathered at the Presque Isle Park bandshell to participate in an Easter event.

The United Way and Kiwanis Club of Marquette hosted an Easter egg hunt for the children of the community. The eggs were filled with either candy or toys. There were also golden eggs that granted the finder a special basket.

The Kiwanis president said the best part about the event is getting to see everyone come out and have a good time.

“I think it’s great to see the families out here and the kids running around having a good time,” said Andrew Rickauer, United Way executive director and Marquette Kiwanis president. “They just get so excited to find the eggs and to visit the Easter bunny. It’s just great to see people out having fun.

Kiwanis president said there were around 5,000 eggs hidden to get the community ready for Easter.

