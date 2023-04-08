Pleasant Easter with warm week ahead

For your Easter expect mostly pleasant conditions with chances of a patchy fog in some places. While clouds are looking to stick around mild air is in the forecast for tomorrow evening in the 50s. The week ahead is looking to be mostly the same as warm, moist air is coming from the southwest with temperatures looking to be in the 60s and some places could experience low 70s, so moderate snowmelt is possible throughout the week.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy; calm evening

Lows: Mid to High 30s

Sunday, Easter: Patchy AM fog; partly to mostly cloudy skies with warmer air

>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s

Monday: Isolated showers in the central and east in the morning; mostly cloudy

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Tuesday: Warmer air approaches from the southwest; partly cloudy

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy; warm air with moderate snowmelt

Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny; occasional breeze with warm air

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of rain in the late evening

>Highs: 60

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.