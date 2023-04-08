Pleasant Easter with warm week ahead

Warm and partly sunny week ahead
Warm and partly sunny week ahead(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For your Easter expect mostly pleasant conditions with chances of a patchy fog in some places. While clouds are looking to stick around mild air is in the forecast for tomorrow evening in the 50s. The week ahead is looking to be mostly the same as warm, moist air is coming from the southwest with temperatures looking to be in the 60s and some places could experience low 70s, so moderate snowmelt is possible throughout the week.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy; calm evening

Lows: Mid to High 30s

Sunday, Easter: Patchy AM fog; partly to mostly cloudy skies with warmer air

>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s

Monday: Isolated showers in the central and east in the morning; mostly cloudy

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Tuesday: Warmer air approaches from the southwest; partly cloudy

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy; warm air with moderate snowmelt

Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny; occasional breeze with warm air

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of rain in the late evening

>Highs: 60

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski
Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Appeal denied for Ironwood man convicted of criminal sexual conduct
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Health officials provide update on blastomycosis outbreak among Billerud Mill workers, cite additional probable cases
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday,...
GOP’s DeSantis visits Whitmer’s Michigan, the ‘anti-Florida’
While construction is ongoing, travelers will need to take US-41 as a detour, including some...
MDOT replacement of Silver River Bridge to create significant Keweenaw detour

Latest News

Lowe's SpringFest Easter egg hunt.
Marquette Lowe’s hosts Easter egg-venture
Families from all around Marquette gathered at the Presque Isle bandshell to take part in an...
Presque Isle Easter egg hunt gathers community
Marquette Holiday Inn's banquet hall.
Marquette Holiday Inn to hold Easter brunch
HOTplate Pottery and Clayworks hosts half-day Easter camp
HOTplate Pottery and Clayworks hosts half-day Easter camp