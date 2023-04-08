New Life Church hosts Bounce House Bash

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba church brought Easter fun to the community on Saturday.

New Life Church’s Community Center was full of bounce houses and Easter eggs for this year’s Bounce House Bash.

The egg hunt, along with bounce houses lining the walls, saw more than 500 people come out to attend the event.

“If you can’t tell by the amount of people that showed up, just waiting to get out, do something with family, especially on Easter,” Jason Carlson said. “The kids are just loving it.”

“It worked out great,” said New Life’s Pastor Jason Janich. “We just made a call: instead of doing four different time slots, we just grabbed everybody in one large room and then we put all the eggs in the playground, all the eggs in the blow-up area and then the younger kids had four rooms that they hunted eggs with, so it worked out well that way this year.”

Janich added the goal of the event was to bring the community together.

“I just think, for us, having something for our community to do is part of who we are as a church, we’ve always believed our call is to reach the 906, to be a part of our community. One of the things that we say often is, ‘if New Life Church left our area, would our area know? Would it make a difference,’” said Janich. “We just feel like we want to empower families, we to want to empower parents, we want to create community events. It shows you that our community is looking for things to do, for families who are looking for fun events, inside, that are safe. I think it just really shows that there’s a need, in our area, for stuff for families to do.”

New Life Church also has two Easter services on Sunday. One at 9 a.m. and another at 10:45 a.m.

