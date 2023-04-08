Marquette Lowe’s hosts Easter egg-venture

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lowe’s in Marquette hosted a family-friendly egg-venture.

The Marquette Lowe’s store is currently hosting SpringFest, an event to help people get excited and ready for spring.

Saturday was their Easter-themed candy hunt and squishmallow giveaway. The squishmallow was a chick named Amy, and the kids filled out their information to enter the raffle to win.

Kids were given a bucket for their findings, and an opportunity to look for candy and take pictures by the Easter display.

“My favorite part of the whole event is just watching the smiles on the kids’ faces,” said Abbey Cameron, Lowe’s Hardware and Tools Department supervisor. “Come in and enjoy finding eggs or just getting that little bit of candy.”

In addition to the Easter events, there are deals so people can stock up on spring essentials. Patio furniture, mulch and things to help people prepare and get excited for spring.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.