Day 2 of the second annual RRN Sport and Rec Show

The Sport and Rec Show featured a wide variety of outdoor recreation vehicles and products.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday marked the second day of the Radio Results Network’s Sport and Rec show.

The Ruth Butler Building at the U.P. State Fairgrounds was filled with 17 vendors, most selling outdoor recreation products. Entrance is $2 for adults and $1 for children.

The Sport and Rec Show Coordinator Mike Daniels said this event is more than just showing off products.

“Putting on this event, helps our customers, our advertisers, that offer outdoor products,” Daniels said. “It offers them a chance to get everybody in one place, at the same time, and gives the people of Upper Michigan a chance to come in and see what’s new for summer, and the cool thing is that it gets everybody together, gets everybody in the summer spirit.”

The Sport and Rec Show continues Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

