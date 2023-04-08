Chocolay Lions Club holds 22nd annual Silver Creek Easter Egg Hunt

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Harvey hosted its 22nd annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, put on by the Chocolay Lions Club.

Kids from all over Marquette County searched for 5,000 hidden eggs. There was also a special prize for hunters who found a golden egg.

Chocolay Lions Club President Pete La’Rue said the hunt is fun for all ages.

“Kids love it, they have a ball. That’s what it’s all about,” said La’Rue. “I always say I don’t care what age you are, you come, you’re a kid again, just to see your kid or someone else’s kid having a good time.”

The Easter Bunny was also there interacting with the egg hunters. Organizers say Saturday’s turnout was one of the best in the last few years.

