Chocolay Lions Club holds 22nd annual Silver Creek Easter Egg Hunt

Kids from all over the Marquette area searched all morning for around 5,000 eggs.
The Easter Bunny in Silver Creek for the Egg Hunt.
The Easter Bunny in Silver Creek for the Egg Hunt.(Samuel McKnight)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Harvey hosted its 22nd annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, put on by the Chocolay Lions Club.

Kids from all over Marquette County searched for 5,000 hidden eggs. There was also a special prize for hunters who found a golden egg.

Chocolay Lions Club President Pete La’Rue said the hunt is fun for all ages.

“Kids love it, they have a ball. That’s what it’s all about,” said La’Rue. “I always say I don’t care what age you are, you come, you’re a kid again, just to see your kid or someone else’s kid having a good time.”

The Easter Bunny was also there interacting with the egg hunters. Organizers say Saturday’s turnout was one of the best in the last few years.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski
Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Appeal denied for Ironwood man convicted of criminal sexual conduct
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Health officials provide update on blastomycosis outbreak among Billerud Mill workers, cite additional probable cases
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday,...
GOP’s DeSantis visits Whitmer’s Michigan, the ‘anti-Florida’
While construction is ongoing, travelers will need to take US-41 as a detour, including some...
MDOT replacement of Silver River Bridge to create significant Keweenaw detour

Latest News

A vendor table at the West Wood Mall
Westwood Mall hosts first ever Easter craft show
Volunteers filled the New Life Church's community center with Easter eggs for kids to find.
New Life Church hosts Bounce House Bash
The Sport and Rec Show featured a wide variety of outdoor recreation vehicles and products.
Day 2 of the second annual RRN Sport and Rec Show
Warm and partly sunny week ahead
Pleasant Easter with warm week ahead