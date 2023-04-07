The Wisdom Way Academy sets up students for mental and physical toughness

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn martial arts school just returned home from a tournament in Oshkosh with 30 new trophies.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visits The Wisdom Way Academy at the Forsyth Township Clubhouse to take a look at the action that goes on during class.

Master Instructor Dennis Dufek teaches students the traditional Korean principles of Taekwondo.

Martial artists at the academy range in age from 6 years old to 40+.

Dufek says the sport is more mental than it is physical. He even requires that his students maintain a C-grade minimum in their academic classes.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon takes a look inside a Taekwondo class at The Wisdom Way Academy.

The Wisdom Way Academy practices on the upper level of the Forsyth Township Clubhouse.

Classes are offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. for students of all ages.

Dufek adds that basic Taekwondo moves, like board kicking, instill the confidence and toughness in students that they need to be successful not only in martial arts but life in general.

Students at The Wisdom Way Academy demonstrate their board-kicking moves.

You can learn more about The Wisdom Way Academy on Facebook or by calling (906) 241-3452.

