Wildcat football announces 2023 schedule

The Northern Michigan University Superior Dome as seen from TV6's SkyTracker6 in late July 2020.
The Northern Michigan University Superior Dome as seen from TV6's SkyTracker6 in late July 2020.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University football team has released its 2023 schedule, including six home bouts and four trips on the road.

NMU will match up with opponents from five different states and four conferences throughout the season. The Green and Gold enter the new campaign under first-year head coach Shane Richardson. With an entirely new coaching staff around him accompanied by a healthy balance of returning and incoming talent, the Wildcats have high hopes of getting back on the right trajectory in 2023. 

Northern will head to the land of 10,000 lakes to kick off 2023, as they visit the Bulldogs at Minnesota Duluth on September 2. The non-conference stretch will continue with a pair in the Superior Dome. First, Lake Erie College will visit on September 9 and UW-Lacrosse the following Saturday, September 16. Homecoming will take place on September 16 with kickoff pushed back to 2 p.m.

NMU will begin GLIAC competition on September 30 with a trip to two-time defending national champion Ferris State. Another downstate conference clash will follow as the ‘Cats head to Davenport on October 7. 

The Wildcats will then return home for three straight. On October 14, Michigan Tech will be in town for a night battle for the Miner’s Cup, with kickoff at 7 p.m. Grand Valley State will visit Marquette on October 21, and Wayne State will follow with a trip to the Superior Dome on October 28. 

The final GLIAC matchup will be on the road with a trip to Saginaw Valley State on November 4. It will be a non-conference contest to close out the season in Marquette, as the Northern State University Wolves will matchup with the ‘Cats on Senior Day, taking place on November 11. 

For the full schedule, click here.

