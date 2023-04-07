Saint Joseph Parish celebrates Good Friday

Good Friday is known in religious circles as one of the holiest days of the year. Churches hold services to tell the story of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today is Good Friday, and religious communities all over the U.P. are celebrating the holiday.

Father Ryan Ford says Saint Joseph’s Parish members gather to celebrate Good Friday by praying at the stations of the cross and singing the passion.

“Good Friday is the day our Lord died on the cross and offered his life to sacrifice for us,” said Father Ryan Ford, Saint John and Saint Joseph Parish pastor. “We gather and pray the stations of the cross. We have a liturgy at Saint Johns and Saint Joes, a couple of them. So, we can honor the Lord’s passion, we sing the passion and pray solemn intercessions for the whole world.”

Father Ford will be Don Ryan’s guest Sunday morning on the Ryan Report. You can watch it at 7:30 a.m. ET on TV6.

