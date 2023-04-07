RRN Sports and Rec Show returns to the Ruth Butler Building

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ruth Butler Building is filled with boats, RV’s and anything else you might need while outdoors this summer. It’s all for the second annual RRN Sports and Rec Show.

“I brought all kinds of gift shop stuff, artwork. We’ve got a little bit of everything here, even a living room,” said Dale Vincent, a vendor at the show.

The show opens Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“It shows people what is available to play with in our own backyard. There’s no place greater than the Upper Peninsula. Our lakes, our rivers, our backroads, just going to camp, going out in the forest and enjoying what we sometimes take for granted,” said Mike Daniels, the coordinator for the RRN Sports and Rec Show.

Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children.

