UPAWS says rabbits, chickens are not good Easter presents for kids

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is advising parents not to buy children chickens or rabbits this easter.

Staff said both rabbits and chickens need a lot of very specialized care that requires a lot of attention.

UPAWS’ Rabbit Expert Jessica Hassell said rabbits are not cage animals and they need a lot of space to run. Hassell added chickens need a large cage that is predator-proof and that keeping a rabbit in a cage could have fatal results.

“They can die of heart attacks from stress and if you pick up a rabbit that doesn’t like it, they tend to kick and thrash and scratch,” said Hassell.

Hassell said over 80% of rabbits purchased during easter are returned months later and rabbits especially have been known to be very destructive.

UPAWS staff recommend if you’re going to get a gift, candy is probably your best bet.

