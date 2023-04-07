Powers LPNs plan to picket on Monday

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, a group of Menominee County nurses plan to picket outside their workplace.

In March, Pinecrest Medical Facility and its Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) did not reach an agreement regarding their pay.

Pinecrest LPN Mason Wallace said there are multiple reasons for this picket.

“In the second-half of 2022, we lost a lot of our own supervisors and in response to that. Our management more than doubled the job description and the responsibilities and the duties of the LPNS. But then did not provide any additional compensation for those duties or responsibilities,” Wallace said.

The facility said wages have gone up 47% post-pandemic. Wallace said that is due to staff working extensive overtime.

LPN Kasse Wellman said while pay is important the focus is on the patients themselves.

“We are there to take care of these people who cannot either take care of themselves or need help taking care of themselves, and that is our ultimate goal. Now, in order to do that, we have to have staff to do that and in order to do that, you have to be able to pay staff,” Wellman said.

Since negotiations fell through, Pinecrest Chief Financial Officer Steve Dubord said it will now go through a state process called fact finding.

“An outside entity essentially gathers facts from both from both parties. We feel confident that a fact finder, their findings will be in our favor given the income taken home by our LPN staff,” Dubord said.

Dubord said while there are staffing issues, patients are being taken care of.

“One key data point that I would that I would kind of lean on is while it does certainly appear that we have staffing challenges as well as other every other facility, our staff hours per patient day are actually higher now than they were pre-pandemic,” Dubord said.

The LPN picket is scheduled for 8 a.m. CT on Monday and will wrap up at noon. Wallace and Wellman encourage the public to come out and learn more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.