Pleasant Easter weekend followed by big warm up

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The pattern is about to shift giving us an unseasonably warm stretch of weather next week. In the meantime, some light snow will pass across the southern U.P. early Saturday morning. Easter Sunday will remain dry until the evening. A few scattered showers will move through by Monday morning. Temperatures will gradually increase each day. Easter will be a little warmer and then the 60s and 70s are expected for several days next week. Between Tuesday through Friday, we’re looking at this big warm-up. Plus, it’ll be dry and sunny. This provides an opportunity for a lot of snow melt to occur!

Today: Becoming sunny and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s interior west

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal with some snow in the morning across the south

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s inland, 30s along the shorelines

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 50s west, upper 40s east

Monday: Isolated morning rain showers. Then, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low 60s

Wednesday: Sunny and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s, low 70s inland

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s, 70s south

